StresssFreeVCE

StressFreeVCE is a website that gives secondary students easy access to an online education space. Its core value proposition is to provide year 12 students with the ability to learn their entire subject in a single day, instead of a whole year of classes. It does this by providing concise video summaries, which are created and curated by the best teachers in the subject following the exact curriculum with the study design.